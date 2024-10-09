Two drowning incidents in Boko River have ignited local opposition to sand and gravel mining operations in Assam's Kamrup district. Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary visited Lepgaon village on Wednesday, October 9 to address growing concerns over the environmental and safety impacts of mining activities conducted by the Assam Minerals Corporation.

The deaths of a villager in May and a 15-year-old student in September have galvanised community resistance against what locals describe as "unscientific" mining practices. Johnson A. Sangma, leader of the Border Area Youths Development Organisation, highlighted the dire consequences of excessive mining, including decreased water levels, farmland degradation, and pollution affecting both wildlife and human populations.

A coalition of local groups, including the Garo Student's Union (GSU), submitted a memorandum to Minister Patowary outlining eight specific grievances. Foldin R Marak, GSU Assam State Zone President, called on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to immediately halt mining and transportation operations.

Concerns extend beyond human safety. The GSU Hahim Regional unit reported that two wild elephants died in the Hahim River, allegedly due to mining activities.

Minister Patowary, accompanied by district officials, assured residents that their concerns would be relayed to the Chief Minister. "We will file a report to the Chief Minister and take appropriate action on this matter," Patowary stated.