In a tragic incident at Kaziranga National Park, one forest officer lost his life and another sustained injuries in a surprising attack by wild buffalo.

The incident occurred during regular patrolling in the forest area under the Elephant Camp, sending shockwaves through the local forestry community.

The victim of the fatal attack has been identified as Apu Momin, an activist dedicated to wildlife conservation. Momin was part of the forest staff team when they encountered the unexpected aggression of the wild buffaloes. Despite efforts to defend themselves, Momin fell victim to the swarm's relentless assault.

Moreover, another forester, Sonamani Rabha, was also caught in the mosquito onslaught and suffered injuries. Rabha was promptly evacuated to the Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Kaliabor for urgent medical attention.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unprecedented aggression of the buffaloes, seeking to understand the underlying factors contributing to the tragic incident.

The untimely demise of Apu Momin has left the forestry community mourning the loss of a dedicated conservationist. Meanwhile, prayers and well-wishes pour in for the swift recovery of Sonamani Rabha, who continues to receive medical care.