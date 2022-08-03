Shocking scenes unfolded in Assam’s Cachar district on August 3 as Anti-corruption and vigilance sleuths of the state police nabbed a forest official after giving hot chase for over a kilometre. The forest ranger, identified as Debabrata Gogoi, of Lakhipur, was arrested red-handed, on charges of graft.

The complainant had alleged that the Forest Ranger demanded money from him to get some official work done, following which the anti-corruption team set up a plan to nab the accused. However, Gogoi fled from his chamber with the bribe money when he saw the anti-corruption team arriving.

Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the state special Director General of Police (Law and Order), claimed that the team managed to capture the accused official at a distance of roughly 1 km from the range office after giving a hot chase. Singh tweeted: “Our fight against corruption continues. Today, a team from @DIR_VAC_ASSAM caught red-handed the Forest Range Officer, Lakhipur. Shri Debabrata Gogoi Cachar district with accepted bribe money. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam.”

Later, Singh informed that another government official – a Mandal – had been nabbed in Kamrup district. The arrested individual, identified as Madan Nath, was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe.

The twin arrests have been made against the backdrop of a serious crackdown against corruption in the state, especially among government servants.

On July 29, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Assam along with Morigaon Police apprehended an excise department superintendent Barsha Bora Bordoloi while she was allegedly taking a bribe.

Singh, taking a hardline stance against corruption at the highest levels of governance, said ‘lawful action is being taken’ against the accused.