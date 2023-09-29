A forest department official, identified as Atul Kalita, was killed and three others seriously injured following an attack by wild elephants in Jorhat district, Assam.

Kalita was an officer at the Mariani Forest Range. The incident occurred in Bijoy Nagar, Titabor, when a team of forest personnel tried to drive away a disruptive elephant herd late on Thursday night.

It is reported that the lack of sufficient weapons and equipment for the forest personnel led to this tragic event.

Rajiv Burhagohain, Paragjyoti Dutta and Giren Mahatto were the other three injured forest staff who were injured in the incident. Here, arrangements were made to bring the injured to the Mariani Forest Department office and send them to the hospital.

But unfortunately department did not have adequate vehicle facilities to transport the injured. The injured were taken to the hospital in a journalist's car, where doctors declared Atul Kalita dead and other injured were admitted for treatment. There is mourning in the area due to the death of the forest worker.





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