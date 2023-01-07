The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Assam has been given notice to provide a statement regarding the incident as he failed to do so by December last year, according to the one-man judicial inquiry commission investigating the Mukroh incident under the direction of Justice (retd) T Vaiphei.

On January 6, the panel held a hearing during which it reviewed the DGP reports on the incident from Assam and Meghalaya.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police for Assam was instructed to resubmit his report on or before January 20 after the commission noted that it lacked an affidavit of support.

The subject will be heard once more on January 20.

Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan, a retired judge of Guwahati High Court, on December 28 visited Mukroh village in Meghalaya where six people lost their lives in firing.

Phukan is heading the inquiry into the Mukroh firing incident and a month back also she had gone to the Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong to investigate the firing incident.

During her visit, she met local police, and forest department personnel apart from meeting local organizations.

Besides the meeting, Phukan also participated in a public meeting held at the Inspection Bungalow in Donakaukam, however, it was not fruitful as the public hearing reportedly was held after serving very short notice.

As per reports, Karbi Students Association (KSU) appealed to the commission to conduct another public hearing, which will eventually allow people to speak, who were present during the time of the incident.

Notably, various organization representatives demanded to extend the public hearing following which the next date of hearing was scheduled on January 9th.

The Assam government November 23 formed a one-man enquiry commission headed by Phukan and the commission had fixed December 27 as the date for a public hearing that called for persons or organizations having knowledge of the facts and circumstances to appear and submit the statement to the commission at Dongkamukam Irrigation guest house in West Karbi Anglong.

Also read : Mukroh firing incident: Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan visits village, holds public meeting