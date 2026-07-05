Assam forest official suspended over alleged corruption after viral audio clip

A Forester-II posted with the Jorhat Forest Division has been placed under suspension after an alleged audio conversation, purportedly indicating misconduct, surfaced on social media.

The official, identified as Montu Hazarika, was suspended with immediate effect pending departmental proceedings. According to an office order issued by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jorhat Division, the action was taken under the Assam Services (Disciplinary & Appeal) Rules, 1964, on allegations of involvement in corrupt practices.

Sources said the viral audio clip came to the attention of Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who directed the department to take prompt action. Following the Minister's instructions, the DFO issued the suspension order.

During the suspension period, Hazarika's headquarters has been shifted to the Mariani Range Headquarters, where he has been directed to report immediately.

He will be entitled to subsistence allowance and other admissible benefits in accordance with the applicable rules until the departmental proceedings are concluded.