Assam forest officials dismantle four illegal sawmills, seize teak and sal timber in Dhubri

Forest officials in Assam’s Dhubri district have dismantled four illegal sawmills and seized large quantities of sal and teak timber during an overnight operation in the Jambari area as part of a crackdown on illegal logging.

The operation was carried out by the Dhubri Forest Division following intelligence inputs about unauthorised timber processing units operating in the area. The raid was led by the headquarters ranger under the supervision of Dhubri Divisional Forest Officer Golap Kumar Bania.

Forest personnel raided the suspected sites under cover of darkness, catching the operators off guard. The teams found unregistered sawmills allegedly processing illegally sourced logs for commercial use.

Officials dismantled all four units and seized heavy band saws, diesel engines, motor equipment, cutter blades and other machinery allegedly used in the illegal timber trade.

The seized timber included sal (Shorea robusta) and teak (Tectona grandis), with the stock estimated to be worth several lakh rupees on the black market. The authorities also confiscated transport and handling equipment linked to the operations.

The Dhubri Forest Division has registered cases under relevant provisions of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891. The division has brought the seized timber and machinery in for inventory and further legal proceedings.

Forest authorities said surveillance had been intensified in vulnerable areas of the district to curb illegal logging and timber trafficking. Further arrests may follow as the investigation into the suspected supply network progresses.