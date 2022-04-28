On Wednesday, Assam forest department personnel seized exotic monkeys and a wallaby in Hajo, Assam's Kamrup district.

On the basis of the particular information, a team of forest personnel led by Sangeeta Rani Singha, Range Officer, Northern Range, NK Division of Hajo, intercepted an Innova vehicle carrying six cages containing exotic monkeys and a wallaby.

According to the officials, one person has been arrested while the other one fled the scene.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway to determine where the animals were captured and where they were being taken.

After the rescue of kangaroos and chimpanzees from West Bengal and Assam earlier this month, the Forest Departments of both states have increased their vigilance to prevent the trafficking of endangered animal species.

The Forest Department has put the intelligence network on overdrive to prevent recurrence of trafficking of exotic species of animals, including kangaroos, the officials said.