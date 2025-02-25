Forest officials in Dhubri seized an unauthorized band saw mill operating in the Paglahat area on February 25.

The operation was carried out as part of the ongoing efforts to curb deforestation and unauthorized timber processing in the region.

The raid was led by Safiqur Rahman, Range Officer of the Forest Check Station Range, along with Jibesh Ch Roy, Range Officer of the Protection Squad, Dhubri. A dedicated team of forest personnel assisted in the successful dismantling of the illegal sawmill.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest department swiftly intervened, dismantling the unauthorized setup and preventing further illegal processing of timber. Officials have issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against individuals involved in operating illegal sawmills and engaging in timber smuggling.

Authorities have confirmed that further investigations are underway to identify those responsible for running the mill. The crackdown forms part of a broader strategy to enhance forest conservation efforts and combat environmental crimes in the region.