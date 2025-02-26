Forest officials, in a move against illegal mineral transportation, seized two overloaded stone dumpers in the Barundanga area. The operation, led by Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Chakrapani Roy and Range Officer (RO) Safikur Rahman, took place on the night of February 25.

Personnel from the Forest Protection Unit and the Task Force assisted in the crackdown, targeting vehicles suspected of violating environmental regulations. The seized dumpers were later transported to the SF Range compound in Gauripur for further legal proceedings.

Authorities have yet to confirm if the vehicles lacked valid permits or exceeded weight limits. However, the seizure highlights the forest department’s continued efforts to combat illegal mineral transportation in the region.

Officials have indicated that strict action will be taken against those found guilty, reinforcing the department’s commitment to protecting natural resources and enforcing environmental laws.