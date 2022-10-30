A forest team led by Gauripur Forest Beat Officer conducts raid operations in various locations in Gauripur jurisdiction under the Dhubri district and seized one tractor and one illegal band sawmill.

On the morning of October 30, a tractor was seized by the forest team while it was illegally mining land in the Alamganj Ambari area under the Dhubri forest department.

Later, an illegal timber band sawmill along with objectionable materials and valuable timbers seized in the Athani Naisardap area under the Gauripur police station informed, Shabaz Sultan Gauripur Forest Beat Officer.

Earlier on October 18, the Dhubri forest department seized an illegal band sawmill.

During the raid at Hazraterhat village under Tamarhat Police, a generator was seized.

Chandra Deka, DFO, Dhubri, received information about a band sawmill that was being used for illegal timber trade by some miscreants.