A passing out parade for 940 new constables of the Assam Forest Protection Force (FPF) took place at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Golaghat district on August 7. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the event, highlighting a 120% increase in the FPF's strength.

The Chief Minister praised the recruits' rigorous training, which included physical and mental preparation at various locations across the state. He emphasised the importance of the FPF in safeguarding Assam's rich biodiversity, which includes 26,832 square kilometres of forest area, seven national parks, and 17 wildlife sanctuaries.

Sarma noted the significant number of women among the new appointees, stating that the force is now better equipped to combat encroachers and poachers. He also mentioned plans to recruit an additional 600 Forest Protection Force members by February next year.

The chief minister took the opportunity to highlight the transparency in recent government recruitment processes. He referenced the imprisonment of former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) officials for unfair practices, describing it as a sign of Assam's shift towards honesty and transparency in public service.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, and Director General of Police GP Singh. The ceremony also served as a precursor to the dedication of the new Lachit Borphukan Police Academy building, scheduled for October.