A complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Gobinda Taid, AFS, Forest Range Officer of office of the Jamuguri Forest Range, District- Golaghat had demanded Rs. 20,000/- (twenty thousand only) as bribe from the complainant for allowing movement of vehicles of the complainant carrying forest products.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate to take necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on 08/03/2024 by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Jamuguri Forest Range, District- Golaghat.

Gobinda Taid, AFS, Range Forest Officer was caught red-handed in his office chamber immediately after he accepted Rs. 20,000/- (twenty thousand only) as demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.



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During the search of the office chamber of the public servant, an additional amount of Rs. 60,000/- (sixty thousand only) was recovered from his laptop bag and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.

In this connection, a case was registered in ACB Police Station on 08/03/2024 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 19/2024, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Finding sufficient evidence against the above-mentioned public servant, he has been arrested in connection with the above-mentioned case.

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.