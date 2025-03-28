The Assam government fired Forest Ranger Masharraf Hussain Choudhury on Wednesday after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of embezzling rupees fifteen lakh eight thousand one hundred and three only in government funds for personal benefit.

The Disciplinary Authority decided to punish the delinquent officer with dismissal from service.

The dismissal was ordered under Rule 7(vii) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, which also disqualifies him from future government employment.

The disciplinary proceedings were initiated after a Show Cause Notice (No. FRE.117/2021/120) was issued on February 10, 2022, against Choudhury, who was then serving as Forest Ranger on deputation to Kulsi Range under Kamrup West Division and later transferred to Khanapara Wildlife Range under Guwahati Wildlife Division.

In response, Choudhury submitted his defense statement on February 25, 2022, denying the charges. Following a detailed inquiry into the charges, K.S.V.P. Pavan Kumar, IFS, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Biodiversity & Climate Change), was appointed as the Inquiry Officer, with Dimpi Bora, IFS, DFO, Kamrup West Division, serving as the Presenting Officer.



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The Inquiry Officer submitted their report on January 30, 2023, partially proving the charge of "illegal drawal and misappropriation of government money for wrongful personal gain" while clearing him of the charge of "dereliction of duty and obstruction of government work." The Enquiry Report was sent to Choudhury on March 15, 2024, for his representation, which he submitted on April 2, 2024, again denying the allegations.

However, after examining the enquiry report, findings, and related records, the Disciplinary Authority decided to impose the penalty of dismissal from service. The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) was consulted, and it endorsed the proposed penalty on July 31, 2024.

In view of the serious nature of the offence involving the misappropriation of government funds, the Governor of Assam approved the dismissal of Choudhury, bringing the departmental proceedings to a close. The dismissal not only removes him from service but also disqualifies him from future government employment.