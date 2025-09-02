Assam Forest School and Balipara Foundation organise 'Hands-on Geospatial Training' for Forest Frontline Staff

A four-day training workshop on geospatial technology for forest protection and biodiversity monitoring concluded on August 30 at the Assam Forest School, Jalukbari. Organised by Balipara Foundation with support from the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of Assam, the programme titled “Field to Map: Hands-on Geospatial Training for Forest Frontline Staff” was held from August 27 to 30.

Frontline forest staff from across Assam, including representatives from Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, Dhansiri Forest Division, Hailakandi, and Doom Dooma Division, participated in the intensive workshop.

The sessions combined practical field exercises with digital training, equipping staff with the skills to integrate GPS, GIS, and open-source mapping tools into their daily work.

Participants were trained in using GPS devices to mark waypoints, demarcate transects, and calculate areas. They also practiced data visualization and habitat mapping through freely available platforms such as Google Earth.

Mobile applications like Mapillary, NoteCAM/Conota Camera, and GPS Essentials were introduced to aid real-time data collection in the field. A special session on the Global Forest Watch platform familiarized participants with near real-time monitoring, including the use of GPS-based proximity alarms.

The workshop concluded with training on QGIS, an open-source GIS software, where staff learned to analyze vector data, convert KML/KMZ files into shapefiles, and create integrated maps to support long-term forest and biodiversity strategies.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Dimpi Bora, IFS, Director of Assam Forest School, said: “Training in GIS and GPS is one of the most sought-after skill sets for frontline forest staff. It is encouraging to see this knowledge being made accessible through practical, hands-on workshops like this.”

Participants received certificates at the closing ceremony, marking the completion of the programme.

Organizers said the initiative reflects Balipara Foundation’s Naturenomics™ vision of embedding ecological knowledge into everyday practices to strengthen community resilience and biodiversity conservation in the Eastern Himalaya.