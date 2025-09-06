Assam Forest School, Balipara Foundation launch plantation drive to restore vulture habitats

Marking International Vulture Awareness Day on Saturday, the Assam Forest School, Jalukbari, under the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Balipara Foundation and community representatives of Bikrampur village, organised a plantation and sapling distribution drive at the Rani Range along the Bikrampur–Nalapara road in Kamrup (M).

As part of the initiative, 100 saplings were planted along the roadside to create nesting and roosting spaces for vultures, while another 100 fruit-bearing saplings were distributed to residents of Bikrampur village to encourage local participation in conservation.

Over 50 community members took part in the programme, which was attended by Dimpi Bora, IFS, Director of Assam Forest School; Shri Nirod Kumar Sut, Assistant Conservator of Forests; the Range Officer and Beat Officer of Rani Range; and officials from the Assam Forest School and the Balipara Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Dimpi Bora highlighted the decline in vulture numbers due to poisoning and habitat loss across Kamrup. “Our latest initiative, in collaboration with the Balipara Foundation, focuses on avenue plantations of Simolu saplings to restore and conserve vulture roosting habitats while raising awareness about their protection,” she said, adding that the Forest School has nurtured nearly 10,000 saplings of species such as Simolu, Arjun, and Bhomora, preferred by vultures for roosting.

Ranjit Barthakur, Founder Forester of Balipara Foundation, underscored the ecological role of vultures, calling them “nature’s guardians” and stressing the importance of protecting their habitats through community engagement.

Sharing the community’s perspective, Dharmendra Rabha, President of Bikrampur village, said the plantation drive would not only support birdlife like vultures and storks but also benefit villagers by providing shade and greenery along the otherwise barren stretch of road.

The initiative highlights how community engagement, institutional collaboration, and on-ground action can together contribute to vulture conservation and biodiversity restoration in Assam.