The Assam Forest School in Jalukbari successfully concluded a six-day thematic refresher training on "Open-Source GIS Software for Forester-I" with a valedictory session attended by Chief Guest Dibakar Deb, IFS, Silviculturist, Assam.

A total of 21 participants, including 20 Forester-I trainees and one Junior Assistant from 20 forest divisions across the state, took part in the specialized training program aimed at enhancing the technical proficiency of field-level forest personnel.

The course offered a blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in the application of geospatial technologies within forestry and wildlife domains. Key areas covered included the use of GPS and its practical implications in forest and wildlife management, mobile app-based data collection methods, and the utilization of Google Earth Pro for mapping and spatial analysis through case studies.

Participants also gained foundational insights into various GIS data types and sources, the digitization of spatial features such as points, lines, and polygons using Google Earth Pro, and basic map composition techniques using QGIS software.

The training underscored the growing importance of integrating modern geospatial tools into forest management operations to support conservation planning, resource monitoring, and data-driven decision-making processes