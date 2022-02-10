MARGHERITA: A team of forest officials led by officer Anuj Gogoi on Wednesday midnight seized one Max Bolero pick up vehicle loaded with planks at Tirap Reserve Forest under Lekhapani forest range office under Digboi Forest division of Tinsukia district.

Gogoi said that acting on a tip off on Monday midnight, the we team seized one Max Bolero pick up vehicle bearing registration number AR 180896 loaded with around 40 planks. The driver and handyman fled from the spot.

The seized planks were cut from Hollung and Borpat tress found in abundance at Tirap Reserve Forest.

The seized planks were taken to the Lekhapani forest range office where further investigation is going on till filling of this report.

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