The Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) in Tezpur, Assam, is embroiled in controversy following serious allegations of corruption and administrative mismanagement. A psychiatrist associated with the institution has brought forward complaints revealing fraudulent procurement practices, falsified certifications, and systemic governance failures.

Established in 1876 as a mental asylum for mentally ill individuals from the region's tea gardens, the hospital underwent significant transformations over the years. It was renamed in 1989 to honor Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi, and later became a regional center under the Northeast Council (NEC). It was subsequently brought under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), and in 1999, the hospital became an autonomous institution as a result of the PIL Sheila Barse Vs Union of India & Others in the Supreme Court of India. Despite these reforms, LGBRIMH has faced persistent administrative and governance issues.

One of the key allegations involves the misuse of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, which is designed to ensure transparency in government procurement. Hospital administrators are accused of procuring items from fake firms linked to a relative of a senior doctor.

Evidence includes online bills with suspicious transactions and testimony from a logistics worker who collected the items.

Another grave accusation centers on the alleged forging of a bio-medical waste management certificate, purportedly issued by the Pollution Control Board in Guwahati. This document was allegedly falsified to meet regulatory requirements, enabling the hospital to win the Kayakalp Award for excellence in cleanliness and hygiene. There are concerns regarding the incinerator's health risks. The incinerator, with a capacity of 10-12 kg/hr, is located in the heart of the town and has the potential to cause health hazards if the process of oxidation of biomedical waste is not appropriately completed. The incinerator needs to be equipped with necessary air pollution control devices (APCD) to remove pollutants from the flue gases and achieve the desired level of cleanliness. Calls for verification of the certificate’s authenticity and the Pollution Control Board’s involvement have intensified.

Governance irregularities are also under scrutiny. It has been reported that several key posts—administrative, academic, and auxiliary—were created without proper authorization and filled through favoritism. Family members of senior officials reportedly occupy these positions without the necessary approvals. Additionally, the tenure of senior officials, including the director, was allegedly extended unlawfully, bypassing service norms and court rulings.

Financial mismanagement raises further concerns. Salaries and pensions beyond the permissible limits under the Assam Service Rules (1969) have been reportedly paid to select employees, prompting questions about the misuse of public funds. Despite directives from the Ministry of Health to establish a pension fund for central autonomous bodies, LGBRIMH has yet to comply, further adding to financial discrepancies.

Infrastructure development has also faced challenges. While modernization projects funded by the Union Health Ministry led to the construction of new buildings, including hospital, academic, and hostel facilities, many remain operational yet officially uninaugurated. However, on 8th January 2025, the Honourable Central Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Assam's Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Library and Information Centre.

These allegations have far-reaching implications for public welfare. As LGBRIMH serves one of the most vulnerable populations, it has a critical responsibility to uphold the highest standards of governance and ethics. The misuse of funds, forgery of certifications, and lack of transparency not only undermine public trust but also jeopardize the health and well-being of patients and staff.

Certain doctors and observers working in the hospital are calling for immediate action to address these issues. A comprehensive audit of the hospital’s financial and administrative practices is urgently needed. The authenticity of the bio-medical waste management certificate must be verified by the Pollution Control Board, and legal accountability must be established for those involved in fraudulent activities.