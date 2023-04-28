As per the directions of Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, the Director of Fisheries has asked several institutes to conduct in-depth research and enquiry about the presence of formalin in imported (chalani) fish which has surfaced in media post a report published by the Zoology Department of Nagaon College.

The reports will be shared by these institutes after research and multiple testing of various fish samples with the Director of Fisheries of necessary actions.

1) Zoology Department, Gauhati University.

2) Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, ICAR, NER, Guwahati.

3) College of Fisheries, Raha.

4) College of Veterinary Sciences, Assam Agricultural University, Guwahati.

Also Read: Tripura government-run entity to sell around 5,000 kg 'Hilsa' fish on 'Polia Boishakh'

The Director of Fisheries in a notification stated, "With reference to the subject cited above, I would like to bring your kind notice that news has been published widely in the last 2 days in the different daily newspapers as well as the news portal of Guwahati regarding detection of Formaldehyde in the imported (chalani) fishes from different states of the country.

The news is revealed by the Zoology Department of Nagaon College in which a researcher of that college tested the imported fish and detected the presence of Formaldehyde and even Cadmium. The fish were purchased from Nagaon's main fish market.

Based on the above circumstances, I would like to request you to test the presence of Formaldehyde and Cadmium or any other heavy metals in imported fish, if any in your existing laboratory set-up and the report may be shared with the undersigned for further necessary action. The fishes to be tested may be procured/ collected from the nearby fish market where imported fishes are sold."

Amid reports of 15 per cent poisonous formalin found in fish imported from outside Assam to Nagaon's local fish markets, it has come to light that the state fishery department lacks adequate facilities to conduct preliminary testing to detect formalin in imported fishes.

The government has already addressed the zoology department at Gauhati University and conducted a discussion in this respect, according to the source.

As per reports, the fish vendors import fish from Bihar, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. Further, it takes three days to reach Assam and sells out in two days.