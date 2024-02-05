Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kamal Medhi formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 5.

Speaking at the joining ceremony, Kamal Medhi said that he has several topics and issues he needs to share and talk about after joining BJP.

Medhi has been a controversial figure in the past as he was expelled from the AAP in July last year after he made some alleged derogatory remarks against the Ahom community in general. The expulsion came in after Medhi made an anti-Gogoi remark, causing uproar within the party and drawing criticism from various quarters.

Prior to this, Medhi has had a stormy political career with him being associated with various parties such as the Raijor Dal, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti and Congress.

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