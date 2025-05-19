Former General Secretary of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Sankor Jyoti Baruah, was arrested by Dibrugarh police on Monday, May 19 in connection with a violent altercation at a petrol pump in Duliajan. His arrest follows his initial detention on Sunday night by Duliajan police, after which he was brought to Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station under tight security for questioning.

Baruah was formally arrested following preliminary inquiries and has been booked under two separate cases, numbered 89/2025 and 90/2025. In the latter, police have registered charges under several sections including U/S 196(1)(a)/196(1)(b)/197(1)(b)/197(1)(c)/197(1)(d)/3 (5)/352/353(1)(b)/353(1)(c)/353(2)

BNS, 2023 of the Indian Penal Code, indicating the gravity of the offense.

The incident in question involved a physical confrontation between three groups comprising approximately 20 individuals. Four employees of the petrol pump reportedly sustained injuries. An FIR filed by a woman is said to have initiated police action. As per protocol, Baruah underwent a medical examination prior to being taken into custody. Upon his arrival at the police station, media personnel were not allowed to speak with him.

During interrogation, Baruah claimed that he visited the petrol pump to mediate and deescalate the situation and denied involvement in any violence. A video currently circulating on social media appears to support his claim, showing him attempting to calm the parties involved in the altercation.

Police have stated that the case remains under active investigation. Authorities are working to identify others involved in the brawl, which they have described as a “serious incident” given the injuries and the number of participants. Further arrests may follow as the investigation unfolds.