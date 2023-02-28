Assam Police on February 28 morning apprehended three former members of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) in connection to a physical abuse case in the state's Baksa district, said a police official.

The arrested members have been identified as Ankur Sharma, Bhavesh Sharma, and Hirakjyoti Sharma respectively.

As per police, the trio physically assaulted a teenager at the AASU office in the Naokata area of Goreswar following which the teenager was forced to take extreme steps like suicide.

After committing the crime, the accused leaders were absconding for a long time, however, eventually nabbed by the police and sent to jail.

''In the month of July 2022, a minor was physically abused by the members on suspicion of committing theft at Naokata AASU Office. Unable to deal with this torture, the minor killed himself,” the police official said while speaking to the media over the matter.

In this regard we have registered a case and are pursuing the matter, he further informed.