Subhalakshmi Dutta, the suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of Assam's Charaideo district, has been remanded to a three-day police custody by the Sivasagar Police after she surrendered herself in connection with an assault case. The case had sent shockwaves across the region.

According to sources close to the matter, the Sivasagar Police had initially sought a four-day custody for Subhalakshmi Dutta after she was presented before the court earlier today.

Dutta's surrender came after she had been absconding since August 26, following a case filed against her by Anima Praja, a domestic help working at her residence in Nazira. Praja's harrowing complaint alleged that Dutta had attempted to murder her and subjected her to brutal torture during her time as domestic help.

The distressing details of the abuse have left the community deeply shaken, with reports indicating that hot water had been poured onto the victim's body, and she had been confined to a bathroom, exposing a deeply troubling case of abuse.

With no other recourse available to her, the brave victim mustered the courage to lodge a formal complaint at the Nazira police station against Subhalakshmi Dutta.

Following Dutta's surrender, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh issued a statement on social media, saying, "The Nazira chapter is closed. Law takes its own course. Uncompromising position of Assam Police in crimes against women & children."