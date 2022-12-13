A gruesome robbery was reported from the residence of former All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Dhing MLA Mubarak Ali Pathan on December 13.

As per reports, miscreants attacked the family members of Mubarak Ali Pathan and looted valuables.

Notably, the former MLA Mubarak Ali Pathan was seriously injured in the attack along with his wife Waheeda Begum and her daughter-in-law Rashmi Begum were also injured.

Currently, all three victims were admitted to a private hospital in Nagaon in an unconscious state.

Speaking to the media one of the victim's relatives said that the three people including the former MLA were found in an unconscious state early in the morning hours of December 13. Further, all the victims were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

Also Read: Assam: Thieves loot Rs 45 Lakh 61 thousand from ATMs in Dibrugarh

Earlier a team of unidentified men robbed more than 45 Lakh 61 thousand from two ATMs in Dibrugarh. State Bank of India's stolen amount is Rs 30,81000 and Punjab National Bank's stolen amount is Rs 14,80000.

The ATMs had roughly Rs 45 lakh and 61 Thousand in cash, which was stolen using gas-cutters from the devices.

The ATMs were looted in a unique style by burning the ATM machine. The CCTV cameras were also badly damaged by the gang. According to police accounts, the incident happened yesterday midnight at about 2.15 am.

ASP Bitul Chetia said an investigation is underway.

“We have been informed that the ATM in Barbarua caught fire and the fire brigade has reached the location to control the fire. After that it has been revealed that ATM cash has been stolen using gas-cutters from the devices”, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bitul Chetia stated.

“Simultaneously Punjab National Bank's ATM also got robbed but it was informed in the morning. And we got to know that after stealing the money the robbers set the ATM on fire. This style of ATM robbery was recorded first time in upper Assam".

