Rana Goswami, the former Working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has been appointed as the Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. This development comes two days after Goswami parted ways with the Congress and joined the BJP.

Former APCC working president Rana Goswami given charge of BJP state vice president

It is a developing story. Further details awaited.