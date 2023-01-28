Former chief controller of examination of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Nandbabu Sinha will be interrogated by the Dibrugarh police today, January 28 in connection with the infamous APSC cash-for-job scam.



According to reports, the former APSC CEC will face arrest anytime. Investigating officer Surjit Singh Panesar will conduct a marathon interrogation as more information into the APSC scam emerges following investigation.

As per reports, it is alleged that Nandbabu Sinha burned 49,000 copies of the OMR sheets of the APSC’s 2014 Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) exam right in front of the former chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission, Rakesh Pal.

The investigation of the Judicial Commission had recently revealed the terrible misdeeds committed by Nandbabu Singh who accompanied Rakesh Pal, the main accused in the entire episode.

Following the disclosure of such information, the Judicial Commission headed by retired Gauhati High Court judge Biplab Kumar Sharma had issued a notice for the interrogation of Nandbabu Singh.

The inquiry's issuance of a notice to the former chief examination controller, who had escaped police arrest for six years despite a massive scam involving the sale of APSC jobs in connivance with Rakesh Pal, assumes great significance.

It is to be noted here that the investigation into the Assam Public Service Commission scam led by police officer Surjit Singh Panesar has been going on since 2016. During this period, the police exposed the horrific scam of the commission selling jobs in exchange for money and the fraud of many candidates who bought jobs in administrative positions like ACS, APS for lakhs of rupees was brought to light.



Also read : APSC Cash-For-Job Scam: Investigation gains momentum