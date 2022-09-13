The former Principal Controller of Examinations (PCE) of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), ACS Babul Saharia has been issued a notice by the committee probing into the massive recruitment scam case.

According to reports, the probing committee headed by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma unveiled new facts in the APSC examination scam case that took place in 2014.

Saharia, who was the PCE from 2016 to 2018, has been informed that he has 15 days to appear before the panel.

In 2014, he had been in charge of both the result announcement and the basic tests.

The former PCE was also in charge of the strong room. Saharia is alleged to have remained silent despite being fully aware of the scam.

Earlier, Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, a current APSC chairman and a former principal controller of examinations, had received a notice in the case.

When the scam occurred during CCE 2014, Choudhury—who was named APSC chairman on August 18—was the principal controller of examination (PCE).