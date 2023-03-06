Brigadier Ranjit Barthakur, a former member of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), appeared in the State Special Judge's Court to testify in the APSC ADO scam case. Barthakur, who had been served a notice by the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma commission in connection with the massive recruitment scam, was a member of the APSC during Rakesh Pal's tenure when the scandal took place.

The APSC ADO case is being heard daily in the State Special Judge's Court. In September 2022, the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma commission had served notices to five former members, including Barthakur, in connection with the matter. The Assam government had formed the one-man judicial commission headed by Justice (retired) BK Sharma to investigate the recruitment anomalies and malpractices in the conduction of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2014 examination of the APSC.

Rakesh Paul, the prime accused in the cash-for-jobs scam in the APSC, had his bail plea rejected for the seventh time by the special judge's court last year. During the hearing of his bail application, the court reportedly noted that it was not the correct time to grant his bail. The case was subjudiced in the fast track court.

It may be noted that one of the two candidates for the post of ADO, Bedanta Bikash Das, had admitted to paying Rs 50,000 as a bribe to the then APSC Chairman Rakesh Paul to gain recruitment. Barthakur's testimony in the APSC ADO scam case could be a significant development in the ongoing investigation.