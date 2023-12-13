The former principal controller of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations Nanda Babu Singh has been sent to two-day police custody.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Taxes for Karbi Anglong district, Wahida Begum, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Both Nanda Babu Singh and Wahida Begum appeared before the court today after their two-day police custody ended.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police had arrested Nanda Babu Singh in connection to the APSC cash-for-jobs scam. Begum is also one among those who have been arrested in connection with the infamous scam.

Earlier, Rakesh Das, an Assistant Employment Officer was arrested in connection to the scam on November 29.

Noteworthy here is that the Assam Government has suspended 21 civil servants so far in connection to the scam. These include 11 are from the Assam Police Service (APS), four are Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one Excise Inspector, one ARCS officer and three Assistant Employment Officers.