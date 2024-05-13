Former Assam minister and veteran AGP leader, Thaneshwar Boro, has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a serious condition. Boro's health deteriorated significantly, prompting his transfer from Rangia to GMCH via a special ambulance, as directed by Health Minister Keshav Mahanta.

Boro, who has been grappling with kidney, diabetes, and liver diseases, was initially receiving treatment at a private nursing home in Rangia for the past week. However, his condition worsened, necessitating a shift to GMCH for advanced medical care under the supervision of specialized doctors.

This recent development follows Boro's hospitalization in Rangia on May 9, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Swasti Hospital after falling critically ill late on Wednesday evening. Boro, a pivotal figure as the founder of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 2016, has previously faced health challenges.

In a demonstration of governmental support last year, the Assam administration pledged to cover the costs of Boro's medical treatment during a period of hospitalization. In July 2023, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah was dispatched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to assess Boro's condition during a previous instance of hospitalization. Mallabaruah, after visiting Boro, provided updates to the press, indicating that while Boro's initial condition was serious, subsequent reports suggested a stabilization in his health.

However, with Boro's health now deteriorating once again, his admission to GMCH underlines the seriousness of his medical condition.