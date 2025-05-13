Junmoni Moran, a former BJP leader and elected ward member from Borhapjan Panchayat, was granted bail on Tuesday, marking a significant turn in a political and legal saga that had gripped local BJP circles. Her release comes days after the withdrawal of all cases filed against her at Doomdooma Police Station on May 7, 2025, confirmed reliable sources.

Despite the case withdrawal, procedural formalities and judicial processes delayed Moran's release from custody until the court's directive was officially issued this week.

Moran, who served as the elected representative of Ward No. 7 for five consecutive years, found herself embroiled in political turbulence after she publicly accused Digboi BJP MLA Suren Phukan of flouting the Model Code of Conduct. On May 1, Moran alleged that Phukan engaged in electioneering on a designated no-campaign day, sparking internal dissent within the BJP’s local ranks.

While polling concluded without disruption, the tension between factions escalated shortly afterward. On May 4, police officials visited Moran’s residence with references to FIRs filed against her and sought her appearance at Doomdooma Police Station for what was termed a “general enquiry.” She was absent during the first visit but presented herself voluntarily during the second approach by police.

However, the visit took a contentious turn. Moran and her supporters were reportedly taken aback upon arriving at the station, where a crowd of 30 to 40 individuals—allegedly BJP workers—had gathered. It was at the station that she learned of two FIRs registered against her, filed by Miraj Moran and Chandan Neog, both considered close aides of MLA Suren Phukan.

The chronology and nature of these complaints have prompted questions from political observers. Many view the FIRs as retaliatory, especially in light of the known rift between Moran and Phukan. During the most recent panchayat elections, Phukan had notably refused to support Moran, instead endorsing a rival candidate.

Commentators have suggested that Moran’s outspoken criticism of Phukan’s alleged breach of electoral conduct may have positioned her as a political threat within party structures—ultimately resulting in her entanglement in what appears to be a politically motivated legal episode.