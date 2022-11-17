Former BTR Chief Hagrama Mohilary will soon join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Notably, BTR Chief Hagrama Mohilary met RSS leader Indresh Kumar and sought his blessings by touching his feet in Nagpur on November 16.

This comes after Assam BJP president Bhavesh Kalita made clear that the BJP's affiliation is only with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), not with the Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF party on November 15.

On the other hand, political pundits claim that this move of Hagrama Mohilary is only to build an alliance with the BJP bypassing the Assam government.

Further, if everything goes well then BPF will likely merge with the BJP party as the only way to politically redeem his party's existence.

Meanwhile, Hagrama's corruption track record is progressively being exposed and it would not be a surprise if Hagrama joined the BJP party.

It is to be mentioned here that Hagrama Mohilary ruled BTR for 17 long years before de-throning him by the UPPL-BJP-led government in the recently held assembly election.