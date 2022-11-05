With an aim to extend help to needy and meritorious law students in Assam and other parts of the country, Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, will provide scholarships to students from the proceeds of his salary and allowances as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

In this regard, 19 students from different law colleges in Assam and 10 students pursuing their legal studies in different National Law Universities in other parts of the country have been selected for the scholarship for the academic session 2022-23.

As per an official letter dated October 31, 2022, from former CJI, the scholarship cheques to the students of the Law Colleges of Assam will be distributed y the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Mr Justice Rashmin Manoharbhai Chhaya, in an event to be held on 6th November 2022 at 11:30 A.M. in the Seminar Hall of the National Law University, Assam.

The money can be granted to any student pursuing a five-year-old law degree either from Assam or any other state.

Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to Rajya Sabha in March 2022 and has not taken a salary and the other allowances that ought to be paid by Rajya Sabha to him.

Notably, the scholarship has been created by using this money and allowances that Gogoi has not taken so far.

The scholarship will not only cover tuition fees but also hosting and staying charges for the students.