Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has been awarded the prestigious "UKILP Lifetime Achievement Award - 2024" by the UK-India Legal Partnership (UKILP). This accolade recognizes his decades-long dedication and substantial contributions to the legal field, impacting both public and private spheres.

The award will be presented at the UKILP Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony, set to take place on May 31, 2024, at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, London. This event will see attendance from prominent figures in the legal community, including the President of the Law Society of England & Wales, the President of the Bar Council of England and Wales, King's Counsels, General Counsels, Senior Counsels, Judges, Members of the House of Lords & House of Commons, university representatives, and partners from leading law firms active in India.

Justice Gogoi, whose career has significantly shaped the legal landscape in India, is being honored for his exemplary achievements and leadership in the legal profession. His work has served as a source of inspiration both within India and internationally.

Ajit Mishra, Chairman of the UKILP, expressed his congratulations and highlighted the significance of Justice Gogoi’s contributions to law and society. Mishra extended a warm invitation to Justice Gogoi to attend the event and personally accept the award, underscoring the honor his presence would bring to the ceremony.

Justice Gogoi’s recognition with the UKILP Lifetime Achievement Award underscores his impactful career and dedication to the legal field, celebrating his enduring influence on the global legal community.