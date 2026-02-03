Assam: Former Congress leader and land broker, Anowar Hussain, arrested in Guwahati with over Rs 1.5 crore in cash and cheques

Assam police arrested former Congress leader and land broker Anowar Hussain after seizing cash and cheques worth more than Rs 1.5 crore during a high-profile operation in the city.

Hussain was apprehended by a team from the Basistha Police Station during a targeted raid carried out on the basis of specific intelligence inputs. The operation led to the arrest of four individuals, including Hussain. Police recovered over Rs 50 lakh in cash and cheques amounting to nearly Rs 1 crore, reportedly issued in the names of multiple third parties.

According to sources, the arrests were made while Hussain was allegedly on his way to facilitate a financial transaction involving the seized cash and cheques. While investigators have not officially disclosed the precise nature of the charges at this stage, senior officers indicated that the scale of the recovery suggests the possible existence of a larger financial network.

Anowar Hussain is a well-known and influential figure in Lower Assam, particularly in Dhubri district, where he has been active both politically and commercially. A former Congress leader, Hussain later emerged as a dominant player in the real estate and land brokerage sector, with interests spanning Dhubri and Guwahati.

Police sources point out that Hussain has previously been linked, at least by association, to individuals accused in major white-collar crime cases. He is reportedly a close associate of R.H. Khan, a key accused in the multi-crore North Cachar Hills (now Dima Hasao) scam, one of the biggest financial scandals in Assam’s history.

Investigators are also examining Hussain’s extensive asset portfolio. Local sources claim he owns vast tracts of land, luxury residential flats, and commercial properties across Lower Assam and Guwahati. Though no official valuation has been released, his total net worth is locally estimated to run into several hundred crores.

The probe has further drawn attention to Hussain’s social and business connections. Sources confirmed that Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), had visited Hussain’s residence a few months prior to the arrest. While police have clarified that no direct link has been established so far, the revelation has intensified public scrutiny and speculation.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Police continue sustained interrogation to trace the source of the seized funds, identify the beneficiaries named on the cheques, and establish whether the money is linked to illegal transactions. Officials said further arrests and disclosures cannot be ruled out as the investigation progresses