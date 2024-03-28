Bharat Narah, a former leader of the Congress party in Assam, has decided to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

However, the date of joining has not been confirmed as per sources.

Earlier on March 25, Bharat Chandra Narah tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

This development comes shortly after Narah relinquished his position as the chairman of the party's media cell, further highlighting internal discontent within the party ranks.



Also Read: Assam: Congress leader Bharat Narah resigns from party

In a succinct one-paragraph resignation letter addressed to the National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Narah conveyed his immediate resignation from the Indian National Congress.

The catalyst for this decision stems from the party's denial of a ticket to Narah's wife, Ranee Narah, for the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency.

Ranee, a former Member of Parliament and Union Minister of State during the UPA 2 government, faced defeat in the nomination race to Uday Shankar Hazarika, who recently defected to the Congress from the ruling BJP.

