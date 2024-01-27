Former Assam MLA Bismita Gogoi today tendered her resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party.

Gogoi tendered her resignation to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah. Gogoi mentioned in the letter that she is resigning from all posts assigned to her as well as from the primary membership of the party due to personal reasons.

Gogoi's resignation comes in just a day ahead of her joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Noteworthy is that along with the former Khumtai MLA, former Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta will also be joining the BJP tomorrow.

Apart from them, tomorrow will also see former president of All Assam Student Union (AASU) Dipanka Nath and former AASU vice-president Prakash Das join the BJP.