The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) on September 18 has issued a summons to former Union Minister of State and ex-MP from Lakhimpur, Ranee Narah, in connection with an alleged Rs 1 crore scam related to the misuse of MP fund.

Ranee Narah has been directed to appear at the CM’s SVC office on September 19, 2023, in connection with the scam.

According to sources, an amount was allocated from Ranee Narah’s Members of Parliament Local Area Development Division (MPLAD) fund in the fiscal year 2013-14 for the installation of hand pumps in Jorhat district. However, a case was registered in 2017 alleging embezzlement of funds from the MPLAD scheme.

In response to the summons issued by the CM’s SVC, Ranee Narah stated, “I received the summons from the CM Vigilance in 2019 itself; however, at the time, they informed me that it wasn’t necessary for me to appear.”

“But now they have initiated a political conspiracy against me to divert attention from the chief minister's involvement in the land scam issue,” he added.

India Today NE tried to contact Ranee Narah for a response, but she did not answer the call.