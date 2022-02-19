GUWAHATI: Former Deputy Director of All India Radio (AIR), News and Doordarshan (DD) Guwahati, Pratap Bordoloi passed away on Friday aged 72.

Informing the same, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Deeply pained by the demise of Pratap Bordoloi, former Deputy Director of AIR News & DDK News, Guwahati. A pioneer in Assamese news reading in DDK, he was a prominent voice in electronic media.

My condolences to the bereaved & prayers for sadgati of the deceased. Om Shanti!”