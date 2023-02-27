In the early hours of Monday (February 27), Vaishnav Pandit Lilakanta Mahanta, the father of Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, the former director general of the police, passed away. He was 92 years old at the time of his demise.

Mahanta served as Sri Sri Borkhatpar Satra's former Satradhikar.

At around 2.15 am, Sri Sri Lilakanta Mahanta passed away at his home in Konwarpur.

He had been seriously ill for the past few days due to an age-related ailment.

During his lifetime, Sri Sri Lilakanta Mahanta served as the President of the Asom Sattra Mahasabha for two terms.

It needs mention here that Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta completes his tenure as Assam DGP on January 31, 2023.