In a recent development, former Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta has been appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner of Assam. Mahanta, who retired on January 31, 2023, has now taken on the new responsibility. The appointment was made following Mahanta's retirement as DGP, after which IPS officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh took over as the new DGP of Assam.

Mahanta had previously served as the Director General of Border and was an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer from the 1988 batch (41RR). He was known for his exemplary service and dedication towards the state police force, which was evident during his farewell speech.

During his farewell parade, Mahanta praised every police officer who participated in the procession and expressed his gratitude towards the Assam police force. He further stated that for every police officer, this is not a job but a service and that he would always salute the Assam Police. Moreover, he urged everyone to extend full support to the newly appointed DGP, Gyanendra Pratap Singh.

This appointment of Mahanta as the Chief Information Commissioner is seen as a significant development, given his vast experience in public service. Mahanta's appointment is expected to strengthen the functioning of the state's information commission and bring transparency in government dealings.

In January, GP Singh was selected as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam after Mahanta's tenure ended. Mahanta's retirement marked the end of a distinguished career in public service, and his new appointment is seen as a continuation of his contributions towards the state.