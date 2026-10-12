Assam: Former Dibrugarh University Students’ Union president Dhrubajyoti Kalita quits AASU

Former Dibrugarh University Postgraduate Students’ Union (PGSU) president and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) state executive member Dhrubajyoti Kalita resigned from the student organisation on Sunday, October 11. The reason for his resignation has not been made public.

Kalita’s departure has drawn attention within AASU, given his profile in student politics and his previous leadership role at Dibrugarh University. He served as president of the university’s postgraduate students’ union before becoming a member of the AASU state executive.

Kalita was among the prominent young leaders associated with student politics at Dibrugarh University and was considered an influential figure in the university and its surrounding areas. His exit has therefore raised questions about its possible implications for the organisation.

However, neither Kalita nor the AASU leadership has publicly disclosed the circumstances behind the resignation. It also remains unclear whether the organisation has formally accepted his decision or issued a statement on the matter.

Kalita’s next course of action is also uncertain. There has been no official indication of whether he intends to continue in student politics, associate himself with another organisation or withdraw from public life.