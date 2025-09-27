Assam: Former Haflong MLA applauds Hagrama Mohilary for sweeping victory in BTR polls 2025

Former North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) MLA and former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Haflong, Samarjit Haflongbar, has extended warm congratulations to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) for their sweeping victory in the 5th Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

In a congratulatory letter, Haflongbar hailed the victory as a testament to the collective will of the Bodoland people to safeguard the provisions of the Sixth Schedule, which guarantees special autonomy to tribal regions. He emphasized that the resounding mandate reflected the people’s determination to preserve their identity, self-governance, and rights.

The BPF, led by Hagrama Mohilary, secured 28 out of 40 seats, leaving the opposition with only 12 seats, far short of their aspiration to control the Tribal Council. Haflongbar highlighted that this outcome not only marks a milestone for Bodoland but also sends a powerful message to other Sixth Schedule areas such as the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

He noted that the victory demonstrates how unity and persistence can counter external pressures and divisive interventions by certain local groups. Praising the leadership of Hagrama Mohilary and his colleagues, Haflongbar said their efforts represent more than political success—they embody a commitment to the overall development and welfare of the Bodoland people.