Kabita Deka, former Director of the Handloom and Textile Department, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Jalukbari’s Sudhakantha Path on Thursday, February 13 morning, sources confirmed.



Preliminary reports suggest that Deka allegedly died by suicide. Her body was recovered early in the morning, and the police have arrived at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.



It is noteworthy that Deka was under investigation by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) in connection with a corruption case related to recruitment irregularities in the Handloom and Textile Department during 2019-20.



A raid was conducted at her residence in Jalukbari last month as part of the probe into alleged misconduct in the appointment of six positions.



Additionally, Deka was also implicated in a land scam, further intensifying legal scrutiny against her. Authorities are now probing whether her death is linked to the ongoing investigations.