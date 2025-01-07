Former IPS officer and current member of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Deboraj Upadhyay, has been appointed as the Chairman of the state’s premier government recruitment body. The announcement was made through an official notification dated January 7.



The notification stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 316 of the Constitution of India and the Assam Public Service Commission Regulation 1951 (as amended), the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint Shri Deboraj Upadhyay, IPS (Retd.), Member, Assam Public Service Commission, as Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission with effect from the date of taking over charge.”



Upadhaya succeeds Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, a former IAS officer, in the role. Alongside this appointment, ACS officers Mrigesh N. Barua and Bhaskar Phukon have been named as new members of the commission.



A decorated officer, Upadhaya is a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service and has previously served as the Inspector General of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police. The oath of office will be administered by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.