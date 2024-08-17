Former minister Akon Bora has tendered his resignation from two significant posts within the Congress party. Bora, who was a senior member of the Congress election committee, has also relinquished his position on the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), a committee that he himself was instrumental in forming.

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His resignation letter was formally addressed to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, marking the end of his tenure in these pivotal roles. The resignation comes in the wake of increasing discomfort following the defection of his son, Manas Bora, to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Akon Bora’s decision to step down is widely seen as a fallout of these tensions, with speculation rife about the future trajectory of his political career and the impact it may have on the Congress party in Assam.