Former MLA, senior politician and former minister from Assam, Sarat Barkotoky passed away early this morning on October 30.

Barkotoky was a senior politician who was also a minister of state in former chief minister of Assam Hiteswar Saikia’s cabinet.

Barkotoky was born on 1 March 1935 to the late Hem Chandra Barkotoky and the late Chandra Probha Barkotoky in Mathurapur, Sonari.

A staunch Congressmen, Barkotoky continued to win Legislative Assembly Elections until 2016 where he lost to BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi by 24117 votes. He was one of the 10 cabinet ministers who lost in the election.

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