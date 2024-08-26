A social media post viewed as objectionable and anti-India in its connotation has initiated a full-scale probe by Cachar Police. The post, which emerged a few days ago, triggered the administration to scrutinize its source.

The probe revealed that the maverick content belongs to Sadat Hossain Alphi, a former student of NIT Silchar presently living in Bangladesh. A team of Cachar Police visited the institution several times and had a meeting with the officials and students to get to the bottom of the matter.

On the controversy, Alphi has since updated his social media profiles to clarify his position, stating that he was hacked. "I have no hate for Indian people, but my ID was hacked; the previous post was not made by me. Sorry for that," he wrote on both his Instagram and Facebook bios.

Cooperation is being extended to the investigating agencies by NIT Silchar. At the same time, it has alerted the police to maintain peace and tranquility in view of the investigation.