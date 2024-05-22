In a significant development in the case surrounding the late Assam Police Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha, her ex-boyfriend, Rana Pagag, has been apprehended and brought before the Nagaon court.

Pagag's arrest, which occurred on Tuesday night in Majuli, is based on his failure to cooperate with the court proceedings under trial number PRC 670/2023, a case originally filed by the late Rabha.

Rana Pagag, who has faced legal troubles previously in connection to Junmoni Rabha, was detained following an FIR that Rabha had lodged before her untimely death.

Acting on this FIR, the police detained Pagag once again, leading to his latest arrest. He was produced before the Nagaon court on Wednesday, where the court ordered his remand to Nagaon Central Jail on charges of contempt of court.

This arrest marks another chapter in the ongoing legal saga involving Pagag and the late Sub-Inspector Rabha. Pagag's previous arrests were linked to various allegations made by Rabha, highlighting a tumultuous relationship that has since been scrutinized following her death.

Junmoni Rabha, whose dedication to duty and tragic demise garnered widespread attention, had taken legal action against Pagag, seeking justice against the wrongdoings she had alleged. Pagag’s repeated run-ins with the law have only intensified the public and media focus on this case.